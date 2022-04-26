Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI stock opened at C$131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$111.72 and a twelve month high of C$156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$140.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198.07.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.