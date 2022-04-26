Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

