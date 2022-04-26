Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

Shares of TRI opened at C$131.95 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$111.72 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$132.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

