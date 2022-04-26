Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alan Fisher Acquires 31,428 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alan Fisher purchased 31,428 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$31.50 ($22.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$989,982.00 ($712,217.27).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

