thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

TKAMY opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.