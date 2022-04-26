Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:TWM remained flat at $C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. 265,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. The firm has a market cap of C$427.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.91. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

