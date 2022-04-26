Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.93.

Shares of TSE TF traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,383. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.57.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

