Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan International stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

