TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$148.25.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE X traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.57.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

