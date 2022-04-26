Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$44,820.00.

FR traded down C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.23. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -59.23%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.