Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,000.
Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total value of C$44,820.00.
FR traded down C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.23. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -59.23%.
FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
