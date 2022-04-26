Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

