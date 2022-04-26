Torex Gold Resources (TXG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

4/20/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.25 to C$22.00.

4/13/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

3/2/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

2/28/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:TXG opened at C$14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.43.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

