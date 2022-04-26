Torex Gold Resources (TXG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/22/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
- 4/20/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.25 to C$22.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$23.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
TSE:TXG opened at C$14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.43.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
