Toromont Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.20.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$119.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$97.76 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.94.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

