Toromont Industries (TIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH traded down C$3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.06. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$97.76 and a twelve month high of C$124.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.20.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.