Toromont Industries (TIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.34. 19,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,519. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$97.76 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,377,700. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 over the last 90 days.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.20.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

