TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.