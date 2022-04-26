TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
