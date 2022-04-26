TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. 31,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,896. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,734,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

