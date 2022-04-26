TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 12th

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransGlobe Energy has a payout ratio of 250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.63. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 375 ($4.78) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.