TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.72. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 460.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 103,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 475.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

