TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of TRU traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 22,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,752. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.69.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

