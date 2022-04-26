TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.69.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

