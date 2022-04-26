TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $958 million-$968 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.80 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.69.

TRU opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

