TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $958-968 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.86 million.TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-3.98 EPS.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.