TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-3.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.69.

TRU stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TransUnion by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

