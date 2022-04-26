TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.98.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

