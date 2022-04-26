Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. Higher delivery volumes and competitive pricing are driving revenues at the Rail Products Group. Mainly due to this tailwind, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Trinity’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Reduced profitability in the company’s maintenance services business in the Rail Products Group also dented adjusted operating profit. Weakness at the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group is an added concern. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward over the past 90 days.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 4,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

