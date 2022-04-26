Tripadvisor, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

