Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Trisura Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

