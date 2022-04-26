Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.13.
Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.50. 187,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.40. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.
About Trisura Group (Get Rating)
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
