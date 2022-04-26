Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

