trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in trivago by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.