Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 952,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 756,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 721,587 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

