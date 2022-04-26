TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TBI opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

