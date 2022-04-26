Truist Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 10,286,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

