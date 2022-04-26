Truist Financial Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

