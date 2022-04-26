TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,992. The stock has a market cap of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.