TT Electronics plc (TTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TTG opened at GBX 202.78 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.16. The company has a market capitalization of £357.51 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.78).

In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.56), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($101,199.38).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.69).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

