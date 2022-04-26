TT Electronics plc (TTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON TTG opened at GBX 202.78 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.16. The company has a market capitalization of £357.51 million and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.78).
In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.56), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($101,199.38).
TT Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
