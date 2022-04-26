TuSimple (TSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. TuSimple has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TuSimple by 1,201.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TSP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.99.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

