Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $12,844.44 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $12,844.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 1,047,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,013. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.
About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
