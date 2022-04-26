Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $12,844.44 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $12,844.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 1,047,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,013. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

