Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.
TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
TWTR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80.
Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Twitter by 34.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1,523.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.
