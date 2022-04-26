Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $54.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,523.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

