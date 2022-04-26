Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.20 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.34.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 90,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

