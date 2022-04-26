Tyman plc (TYMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.52. The company has a market cap of £579.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 283 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.37) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers bought 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($90,491.97).

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

