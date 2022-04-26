Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Cut to €38.10 by Analysts at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.02.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

