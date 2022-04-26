UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €630.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €630.00 ($677.42) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get ASML alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.