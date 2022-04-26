UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €75.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($52.37) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.47 ($70.40).

FME traded down €1.42 ($1.53) on Tuesday, hitting €60.40 ($64.95). 605,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a one year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

