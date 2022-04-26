UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 610 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 610 ($7.77) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.76) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.91 ($7.19).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA traded down GBX 27.75 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 473.85 ($6.04). 39,778,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,608,629. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.13. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.