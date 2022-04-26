UBS Group Cuts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 254

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KRDXF stock opened at $229.99 on Tuesday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.43.
