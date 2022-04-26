UBS Group Cuts Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Price Target to CHF 254

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KRDXF stock opened at $229.99 on Tuesday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.43.

About Kardex (Get Rating)

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

