UBS Group Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $500.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $620.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.50.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $368.86 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $354.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.30 and a 200-day moving average of $543.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.