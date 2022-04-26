UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $353.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.